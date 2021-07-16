MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman in Macon County was arrested on Thursday for charges of arson after setting a garage on fire.
According to Police, officers were dispatched to 2974 E Division St. in reference to an arson at 3 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, officers spoke with the victim Christopher L. Parrish.
Parrish informed Police that he had left his house at approximately 9:30 a.m. to go to the store, and when he returned home around noon, his garage was on fire and smoking.
The State Fire Marshall examined Parrish's house and indicated that multiple areas were burnt, including two windows and the garage area, which had a strong odor of lighter fluid.
Due to multiple messages the victim received and based on previous conversations between him and the suspect, Parrish believed the suspect to be Mariah N. Maxwell.
Parrish told Police, he and Maxwell had been hooking up for the past two months but were not officially dating.
The two reported having communicated to each other using a "text now" app that provides you with an anonymous number.
Parrish advises that he knew it was Maxwell, as they had been talking for weeks, and Maxwell would send pictures of Parrish's home captioning the photo, "what happened to your front window, seems like it's a little baked."
Police also spoke with several neighbors in the area who confirmed seeing Maxwell's car in the neighborhood several times that day.
Maxwell was described as driving a white Chevrolet Malibu.
