CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a Champaign County crash Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 184, Exit ramp at US Route 45.
Police said a Ford Ranger and a Honda Accord were both trying to turn left from the ramp onto US Route 45.
They said the truck, driven by 83-year-old Roger Miller of Champaign, changed lanes from the right lane to the left, striking the front of the Accord with a utility trailer Miller was towing.
Paul D. Mennenga, 48, of Champaign, was a passenger in Miller's vehicle.
The Accord was driven by Aretha L. Johnson, 53, of Champaign.
Johnson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Miller was cited for Improper Lane Usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.