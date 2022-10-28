DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m.
They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back.
The woman said she was parked and sitting in her vehicle when someone in a white truck started shooting at her vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
