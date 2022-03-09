EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured after a single vehicle accident on Interstate 57 near Effingham Tuesday evening.
The crash happened around 4:40 p.m.
Illinois State Police said a 53-year-old Mason woman was driving north when her vehicle left the roadway, hit a guardrail, flipped and came to rest in the left lane.
The driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
She was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Using an Electronic Communication Device.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.