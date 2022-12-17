JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 36-year-old woman is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning.
Jacksonville Police say they received a call of a possible disturbance in the 600 block of N. West around 12:43 am Saturday morning.
When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a Springfield hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.
Officers located and identified the suspect Antonio King, a 34-year-old Jacksonville man.
King is in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility. He has been charged with Home Invasion and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
The incident is still under investigation.
