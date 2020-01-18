(WAND) - If you're like most people, you probably have gift cards in you're purse or wallet that you haven't used.
That why Tracy Tilson, who works in Public Relations, invented National Gift Cards Day.
"I found all these gift cards unused, I mean I had them in there, some for six months, a year. Some over a year," said Tilson.
That's why from now on, the third Saturday of January is a national holiday. So use your gift card today.
According to a recent survey, 75 percent of gift card users say they use them, leaving a quarter that don't.
Tilson has reached out to national calendars who loved the idea.
There's also www.useyourgiftcard.com, a website where you can check out what businesses are doing.