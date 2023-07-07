MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman admitted to her role in a Warrensburg stabbing.
On June 26, Sara Gudenrath, 27, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
In January she was booked into the Macon County Jail for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. Her Attempted Murder charged was dropped.
During her bond hearing in January, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
Gudenrath's public defender told the court that the 27-year-old was 14 weeks pregnant.
WAND News obtained information about the stabbing. According to the court filings, on Wednesday at 8:35 p.m. Warrensburg Police were called to W. Warren Street in reference to a stabbing.
When officers arrived they found a female victim with stab wounds to her neck, lower right leg, and back. The victim told police she had caught a woman in her 20s with short black hair, who she said was Gudenrath, stealing.
When the suspect was confronted she stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the court filing.
Officers located Gudenrath unresponsive behind a shed. Narcan was administered and she was then taken to the hospital.
Authorities on scene found a knife, which they believe Gudenrath used to stab the victim. When officers at the hospital showed her a picture of the knife, she admitted to them she had used the knife.
At the time of the report, the victim as listed in critical condition.
Gudenrath told police she was afraid of the victim because the victim had hit and kicked her multiple times when confronting her for stealing.
She was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Court records indicated there is no mandatory supervised release required for her, unless the parole board determines it. The court also recommended substance abuse treatment.
