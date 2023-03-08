DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed and a 4-year-old child is in the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.
The Decatur Police Department said it responded to a residence in the 1300 block of N. Woodford Street in reference to two gunshot victims.
On arrival, officers located the woman and child. Both victims were transported to a hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
Detectives with DPD are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact DPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
WAND is working to learn more information about the incident, and will update this story with the latest details.
