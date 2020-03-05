PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A Terre Haute, Indiana woman died in a crash east of Paris, IL Wednesday night.
A passerby called 911 around 8:15 p.m. after coming upon an accident east of Paris at 16377 US Highway 150.
The caller said they saw a vehicle off the eastbound lane in the south side ditch of US Highway 150.
The only person inside the vehicle, a female driver, was unresponsive.
Police said the accident happened when a westbound Jeep Cherokee hit a deer.
A Honda CRV drien by Jordan Thorne, 25, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was passing the accident scene heading eastbound.
The force of the accident caused the deer to be thrown into the path of Thorne's vehicle.
The deer went through her windshield and struck her.
Her vehicle continued down the roadway until it came to rest in the south side ditch of the highway.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not hurt.
Thorne was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.