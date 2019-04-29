SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who lost her life when her car crashed into a tree has been identified.
The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Friday on South 11th Street near University Drive. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says the person behind the wheel was 49-year-old Laurena Murray.
Murray was driving a pickup truck that left the road and hit the tree. Autopsy results showed Murray died from blunt force injuries. Further autopsy tests are pending.
Springfield police investigated the crash.