CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - A woman killed in a fire in Cerro Gordo Sunday morning has been identified.
Sandra K. Bramel, age 66 of Cerro Gordo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Macon County Coroner's Office reports Bramel passed away from inhaling to much smoke and soot.
Multiple fire units were needed to control the flames. The residence was a total loss.
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macon County Sheriff are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.