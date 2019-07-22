COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was killed in a crash in Coles County Sunday morning has been identified.
25-year-old Kayla Kelley of Mahomet crashed at Coles County Road 030 East at County Road 250 North around 6:30 a.m.
Kelley was going west on CR 250 North near CR 030 East when the vehicle went off the road to the left and hit a bridge guardrail.
The vehicle rolled, and Kelley was ejected.
She was airlifted to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.