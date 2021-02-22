DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman died after initially being rescued from a mobile home fire in Decatur Sunday morning.
Kathryn Vieth, 68, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Medical Center.
An Autopsy showed Vieth died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to 3131 North Kent Drive just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The first unit on scene noticed heavy smoke coming from the rear of the mobile home.
The fire did trap the woman inside, but she was quickly located and moved outside and rushed to the hospital.
The fire was extinguished, and the cause remains undetermined.
Vieth was transferred to Springfield Memorial Hospital before she died.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.