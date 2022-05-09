DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead after a Monday night shooting in Decatur.
Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of N. Walnut Grove Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.
Once on scene, they found a 25-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was dead when officers arrived.
In a release sent out Tuesday morning, officers said they have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information should contact the Decatur Police Department (217-424-2734) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).
This developing story will be updated as the investigation unfolds.
