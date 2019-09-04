DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a woman who died after a fall from a motorcycle has been released.
The person who died was 30-year-old Kylie R. Hack. The Westville woman fell while riding the motorcycle on Aug. 31 in Danville. She suffered traumatic injuries.
Hack's time of death was 5:56 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Urbana's Carle Foundation Hospital.
An inquest could be held at a later date, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
The coroner's office and Illinois State Police are investigating.