CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was killed in a fire in Cerro Gordo Sunday morning.
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macon County Sheriff are investigating the residential fire.
A 66-year-old Cerro Gordo woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple fire units were needed to control the flames. The residence was a total loss.
An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning with the McLean County Coroner.
The identity of the victim has not been released yet.
