FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday Ford County crash.
According to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, 84-year-old Mary C. Diskin was the victim in the crash. He said it happened when her vehicle, which was moving northbound on 2600 East, went into an intersection and collided with a vehicle moving eastbound on 200 North.
An autopsy on Diskin is scheduled for Wednesday, per Northrup. An inquest may come at a later date.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Ford County Sheriff's Office are investigating.