SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 Thursday morning in Springfield.
The crash around 4:30 a.m. happened near Exit 100, just north of Sangamon Ave.
The victim was a 25-year-old woman. Her name has not been released yet.
Troopers said she was driving north when she left the road to the left, went into the median, and rolled several times, and came to rest in the southbound lanes.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
A second crash happened when a semi going south could not avoid hitting the vehicle. The semi driver was not hurt.
The road was closed for about two and a half hours.
All lanes of southbound I-55 are now back open.
No more information has been released at this time.
