MARSHALL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers have identified a woman killed in an I-70 crash.
Troopers said the crash happened at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, when the driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix was merging onto the interstate from Illinois 1 at exit 147 in Clark County. She lost control of the Pontiac, troopers said, and moved in front of an eastbound truck tractor semi-trailer. The truck driver was unable to avoid striking the car in the driver door.
State police said the truck tractor semi-trailer pushed the car across the median, where both vehicles came to a stop.
The Pontiac driver, 47-year-old Jennifer Jines of Kansas, Ill., has died. The Clark County Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene. The truck tractor driver was unharmed.
Authorities reduced I-70 westbound to one lane for four hours as they responded.
The crash remains under investigation.
