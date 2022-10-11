NEWMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was killed in a home explosion in Newman has been identified.
The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed the death of Shalonda Bailey, 51.
Bailey was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital on October 9 after sustaining thermal injuries in a house fire.
She was pronounced dead at Springfield Memorial Hospital on October 10 at 8:11 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner‘s office.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.