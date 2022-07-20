OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who died in a Vermilion County crash last week has been identified.
The Vermilion County Coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Traci D. Garcia of St. Joseph, IL.
Garcia died in a crash on Interstate 74 in Oakwood late Friday evening around 10:30.
The coroner reports it took a while to locate Garcia's out of town family and notify them.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.