RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was killed in a physical altercation with another person in Rantoul has been identified by the coroner.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Shelby M. Rix, 27, of Rantoul was pronounced dead in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department at 12:48 PM on August 1, 2022.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted on Tuesday in Urbana.
The death is under investigation by the Rantoul Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the coroner’s office.
WAND News is working to learn more about this altercation, including where and when it occurred and if anyone is in custody in connection with the death.
