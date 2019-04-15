SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators released the name of a woman killed in a late-night crash..
Chris Kennedy, 22, had to be extricated from her car after it crashed into a utility pole at midnight on S. MacArthur and Edwards. She died early Monday at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
An autopsy revealed trauma sustained in the crash was the cause of death. Kennedy was the only person involved in the crash, according to Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards.
The crash damaged the Springfield Travel Shoppe at 552 S. MacArthur Blvd. and a porch on a home next door.
Springfield police are continuing to investigate Monday.