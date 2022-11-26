DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was shot, according to police.
Decatur Police said on Saturday at 5:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street in reference to a person being shot.
When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman shot. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is still on going. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423- TIPS.
