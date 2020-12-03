TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) - A woman nearly lost her arm in a tiger attack at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, the animal sanctuary owned by Carole Baskin who rose to fame as part of Netflix's documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness."
Big Cat Rescue has confirmed a volunteer suffered serious injuries after being bitten by a tiger Thursday morning.
The organization confirms Candy Couser, a volunteer of 5 years, was bitten by a tiger named Kimba.
Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there.
Couser opened a guillotine tunnel door that was supposed to remain shut. She reached her arm in to unclip the lock, and Kimba attacked, nearly ripping Couser’s arm off at the shoulder, the organization said.
Her injuries are described as serious, but non-life threatening.
She was taken to the hospital. The rescue said that Candy was still conscious and was concerned about Kimba.
The tiger has been placed in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution.
Big Cat Rescue has been closed due to the coronavirus and has been trying to raise funds to offset operating costs.
Florida Fish and Wildlife is handling the investigation.
