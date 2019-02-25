DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Surveillance from a Decatur Family YMCA shows a white car parking next to a black van. It proceeded to show a passenger breaking into the black van.
That van belonged to Jenny Ahlswede. She said she wouldn't have known about the break-in if it wasn't for her bank's text updates.
"The text message said I spent $1,021 in groceries in Kroger," Ahlswede said. "Nobody knows the real feeling you feel when somebody breaks into your stuff."
Another $500 was stolen from her account. Ahlswede said her purse was hidden in the back seat. The only thing exposed inside was her lunchbox. The contents stolen from her purse included her engagement ring, social security and passports.
"I have one [passport] for the car, like a driver's license," Ahlswede said.
Ahlswede said she's willing to pay the person who stole from her car $1,000 with "no questions asked."
However, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said the person who stole from Ahslwede is stacking charges against themselves. Every car that suspected person breaks into is a separate charge. Depending on the value of the items stolen, it can add up to more time behind bars for the thief.