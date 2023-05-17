PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) — A woman from Normal pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, on Tuesday.
Her charge was in connection to the shooting death of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in May 2021.
According to the States Attorney’s Office, Regina Lewis, 28, appeared before a judge on Tuesday, and admitted to conspiring with co-defendant Ashantae Corruthers and Darion M. Lafayette, now deceased, to purchase and transfer a firearm to Lafayette, who could not legally purchase a firearm himself because he was a convicted felon.
Such a transaction is commonly known as a “straw purchase.”
"A straw purchase is a firearm purchased by one person on behalf of another who is illegally unable to make the purchase themselves," said Lt. Scott Rosenbery with Decatur Police Department.
During the hearing, the government stated that, on November 17, 2020, at the direction of Lafayette and Lewis, Corruthers purchased a Glock 48, nine-millimeter, semi-automatic pistol and Sellier & Bellot, nine-millimeter ammunition, from a federal firearms licensee (FFL) in Indianapolis.
At the time of purchase, Corruthers falsely certified on an ATF form that she was the actual buyer of the firearm, when in fact, she purchased the firearm for Lafayette and transferred it to him.
Chris Oberheim's widow, Amber Oberheim said straw purchases are a nationwide issue.
"No only in our area, but nationally. The straw purchasers are putting the guns back in the hands of the people who are not allowed to possess them legally," said Oberheim.
The government stated that, approximately twenty-three days after Corruthers falsely reported the firearm stolen, Lafayette used the firearm to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in Champaign.
Lewis further admitted that she conspired with Corruthers and Lafayette to cover up the discovery of their illegal purchase and transfer of the firearm by having Corruthers falsely report to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on April 26, 2021, that the Glock pistol was stolen from her around March of 2021.
Sentencing for Lewis has been scheduled on October 2, 2023, at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.
The States Attorney’s Office said, Lewis faces statutory penalties of up to five years in prison for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and up to twenty years in prison for conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
Each charge also carries a penalty of up to three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.
Corruthers' trial is scheduled to begin on June 27, 2023, in Urbana.
Amber Oberheim told WAND News she's awaiting the sentencing, with hopes this case will raise awareness of the consequences behind straw purchasing.
"Their actions and the decisions that they made had a direct impact on putting the gun in the hands of the person who pulled the trigger," said Oberheim. "And shot both Officer Creel, and my husband."
