DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville mother plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of her infant son.
According to the Vermilion County State's Attorney, Deborah Johnson plead guilty on Wednesday. Johnson was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Danville police say on Jan. 28, they arrived to a home in the 400 block of Elm Street in Danville for an non-responsive infant.
Police arrived and the infant was reported dead shortly after arrival. The mother, Johnson, said she gave her child Benadryl.
Detectives located a liquid dispenser and the over the counter medication in the home.
An autopsy and toxicology showed the infant had two times the fatal dose of Diphenhydramine, commonly known as Benadryl.
Johnson is required to serve 50 percent of her sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release for two years upon her release.