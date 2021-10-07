PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)– Woman pleas guilty to making false claims while purchasing multiple firearms.
April Alexandra Soriano, 31, formerly of the 1800 block of East Bertman Avenue, in Springfield, pleaded guilty on October 6, 2021, to making false statements during the purchase of multiple firearms during November 2018 and April 2020.
Soriano appeared in court on Wednesday and admitted to lying on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives forms, where she indicated that she was purchasing the guns for herself when, in fact, she was buying them for someone else.
According to officials, during an investigation of a shooting in Chicago, an ATF gun trace revealed that Soriano purchased five firearms from May 1, 2019, to April 15, 2020.
Records show Soriano had purchased a 9mm Taurus handgun in East Peoria on November 10, 2018. Sixty-four days later, law enforcement recovered the gun during a search of the residence where she lived with her then-boyfriend in Peoria.
Soriano was reported to have purchased a second gun, a 9mm Ruger handgun from Scheels All Sports in Springfield, on April 14, 2020. Forty-six days later, a victim sustained a gunshot wound to the foot during a shooting incident in Chicago.
According to Government officials, when filling out ATF forms to purchase both the (1) Taurus, Model G2C 9mm caliber pistol from Midwestern Firearms on November 10, 2018, and (2) the Ruger, Model EC9S 9mm caliber pistol from Scheels All Sports on April 14, 2020, Soriano certified that she was the actual buyer and was not acquiring the firearm on behalf of another person.
During the course of the plea proceedings, Soriano admitted that she provided false information on the forms and had, in fact, purchased both guns for the then-boyfriend.
Soriano further admitted that she purchased a Taurus pistol for her boyfriend when they lived together on East Nebraska Street in Peoria and said that it was used for protection because drug deals were taking place out of the residence.
In relation to the Ruger pistol later recovered in Chicago, Soriano acknowledged that her boyfriend accompanied her to the gun store in Springfield and made the final decision on which gun to purchase.
"This guilty plea highlights the danger of straw purchases of firearms and the relationship between drugs and violence in our community," said Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey. "It is simply not okay to purchase a firearm with the intent to give it to someone who cannot legally possess it."
"The continuing unacceptable level of violence in the Peoria area has multiple causes," Quivey added. "There is no question that the illegal transfer and possession of firearms are contributing factors. The USAO and our law enforcement partners will do all we can to continue to address the firearm issue, but we need the community to help. If you see something, please say something."
"When people straw purchase firearms on behalf of those who are prohibited from purchasing and possessing firearms themselves, they often end up in the hands of those who commit violent crime," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. "ATF appreciates the commitment of the U.S. Attorney's Office in prosecuting those responsible for trafficking firearms."
The statutory penalty for the offense of false statements to a licensed firearms dealer in connection with the purchase of a firearm is up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release following imprisonment.
Soriano's sentencing has been scheduled for January 27, 2022.
