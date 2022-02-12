DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was shot in Decatur Saturday evening, according to police.
Decatur Police told WAND News that at 5:15 p.m. they responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 Block of North Charles Street.
Police said a woman was shot and she is expected to be ok.
There was so suspect information available.
This is a developing story, details will be updated as information is provided.
