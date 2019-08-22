PLATTSBURG, N.Y. (WAND) — One woman’s fishing trip is catching some attention on social media.
A New York woman caught a unique fish while she was on a fishing trip on Lake Champlain.
Debbie Geddes was fishing with her husband when she reeled in a fish that had two mouths. She told WPTZ, she took photos of the fish before throwing it back into the lake. The photos were shared with co-workers and then circulated on Facebook.
"I've had messages from all over the world," Adam Facteau, the co-worker who shared the photos said. "Everybody's got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths."
WPTZ reports there has been no confirmed answer yet but plenty of theories including toxic waste and lake monsters.
Geddes had simple advice for anyone else trying to reel in the fish: "good luck."