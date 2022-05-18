DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a search is underway Wednesday for a missing Danville woman.
Olivia Romero, 36, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on May 14. She had on a black T-shirt and black yoga pants. She was driving a 2013 black Toyota Prius with Arizona license plate M1A7FA.
A picture of the vehicle is attached to this story as the second listed image. Click the right hand arrow from Romero's picture to view it.
Anyone with information should call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.