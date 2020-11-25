PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a woman missing from the Peoria area.
Police responded Tuesday to the 2000 block of West Marquette St. for a report of a person being missing.
Authorities said Cosette M. Brown, 48, was last seen on Nov. 18 in the area of Western and Lincoln in Peoria. Family members said they last talked to Brown over the phone on Nov. 19.
Brown is described as Black with a height of 5-foot-7 and a weight of 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts should call the Peoria Police Department at (309)673-4521.
