PATERSON N.J. (WAND) - A woman who was stuck in a clothing donation bin for two days was rescued by firefighters. This is the third time in two years that the woman has been trapped.
The 38-year-old homeless woman was rescued in New Jersey. She claims she was trapped inside a clothing donation bin for more than two days after she was pushed inside.
Police say this is the third time in two years she has been rescued from a clothing bin.
The woman said she was reaching in the bin behind an apartment in Paterson, when someone pushed her from behind.
Police say once you are inside the bin, it is nearly impossible to escape because of the arrangement of its sliding door.
On Monday around 11:30 a.m. a person was passing the bin and heard her screaming. They called 911 and firefighters were able to open the bottom of the bin to free her.
Firefighter say she complained of numbness to her legs and was taken to the hospital for treatment of apparent frostbite.