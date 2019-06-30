Woman's body found at Lake Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND ) - We now know the name of the woman's body who was found at Lake Springfield.
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified her as 78-year-old Doris Huang and was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon on Wildlife Road.
An autopsy was conducted this morning in Springfield and the cause of death is still under investigation.
At this time, There is no suspicion of foul play or evidence at autopsy of injury caused by another.
The Springfield Police Department is the investigating police agency, Springfield Fire assisted in the recovery with Chatham Fire standing by.
WAND will update as we learn more.