LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A death investigation is underway after authorities say they found a woman’s body in her apartment.
The discovery of 21-year-old Paige Aten happened Tuesday in Lawrenceville. Her cause of death is pending before an autopsy is completed.
Lawrenceville police requested assistance from Illinois State Police Zone 7 in the investigation, according to a press release.
ISP are leading the investigation, which is open and ongoing. The Lawrenceville Police Department and Lawrence County Coroner’s Office are also involved.