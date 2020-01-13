SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after she was found following a fire.
Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards said 24-year-old Abby Neisler died from injuries inflicted by someone before the fire. She was dead before it began, per autopsy results.
The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:46 a.m. Saturday (710 S. State St.) and discovered her remains in the home. There were no other victims.
Authorities are not releasing the nature of the woman's injuries as the investigation is ongoing. Further information may come in the future.