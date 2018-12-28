DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters battled a fire on Cantrell St. in Decatur and are working to determine whether anyone was inside.
Crews were called to the intersection of 16th and Cantrell around 8:30 a.m.
Heavy smoke was showing from the second story of a home.
Shortly after they arrived, there was an explosion, possibly caused by a back draft.
A couple lives in the house. The man came home from work as crews were fighting the fire, but the woman has not yet been located.
Crews do not know if she was inside. Multiple cats were killed in the fire.
Firefighters were still on the scene at 8 p.m. Friday and searching through debris. Nobody was found as of that time and the investigation was ongoing.
The house fire was near Eisenhower High School. The holiday basketball tournament started at 10 a.m. and large amounts of traffic are expected.