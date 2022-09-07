URBANA, ILL. (WAND) - An Urbana woman, who chooses to remain unidentified, says she can't believe someone took advantage of her when she was in desperate need.
"I was homeless and I was desperate for an apartment. She told me that we could meet up now and I could get the key but I had to send the money to her first," she said.
She came across an apartment listing on Facebook, in a group specifically meant for U of I students and others in the surrounding area. Eventually, the woman noticed something was off.
"The thing that got me was she kept asking do you want to send the money first? And I was like no I want to meet up with you, get my key first and then I know it's legit cause I've been scammed before," she said.
Although she tried to be cautious throughout the transaction, the woman fell victim to a scam again. The victim said the seller even gave her a fake key.
"She came and brought me the key, I sent her the money. When I got to the apartment complex I was already blocked," she said.
With new scam tactics making its way around online, targeting those who are vulnerable; the Urbana Police Department urges people to take extra steps to confirm if something's legit.
"Going directly to the address. If it's an apartment complex, getting the phone number off the signage there, and making an independent phone call directly to that property," said Duane Smith, financial crimes investigator at the Urbana Police Department.
Also being cautious of online payments, because once they're sent, the money is likely gone.
"Once the money has been sent, there's very little law enforcement can do or anyone can do to get it back," said Smith.
The victim ended up losing $250 out of the $700 the seller was demanding. She said that chunk of money set her back financially, but now knows what to look out for.
"She pushed me back a lot, like bad. I want her to think what if that was you?" she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.