FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Single vehicle traffic crash sends one to the hospital.
According to Police, Angela S. Smith, 41, of Cuba, MO was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 near mile post 58 in Fayette County, when for unknown reasons, she left the roadway, crossed the median into the eastbound lanes, and went into the south ditch.
Police said the incident occurred around 12:08 p.m. on the Dec. 22.
Smith was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
