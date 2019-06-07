DALLAS (WAND/NBCDFW) - A jury convicted Brenda Delgado for the death of a Pleasant Plains native on Friday.
A Dallas jury deliberated on 20 minutes Friday before finding Delgado guilty of capital murder in the murder-for-hire plot that killed 35-year-old Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in September 2015.
Hatcher was also a dentist in Pleasant Planes before moving to Dallas.
Delgado was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Before handing the jury the case Friday, the defense called their only witness, a cell phone expert, who testified about use of mobile devices by the defendant and her accused accomplices. At approximately 1:40 p.m., the defense rested its case. They do not intend to call Delgado to testify.
Delgado hired a gunman to murder her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, Hatcher.
Police found Hatcher shot at her Dallas apartment in September 2015. Delgado was arrested after being on the run in Mexico.
The gunman, Kristopher Love was sentenced to death in 2018. The getaway driver, Chrystal Cortes was charged in connection to Hatcher's death. She was sentenced to 35 years after testifying against Delgado.