CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A 58-year-old woman was shot 5 times in her home early Monday morning in Champaign.
Officers responded to the 0-100 block of East Beardsley Avenue for the report of a shooting at approximately 12:26 a.m. on Monday.
Police say upon arrival, officers located a 58-year-old female suffering from five gunshot wounds.
She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
After further investigation, police learned the victim was in her home when there was a knock on the front door. As the victim approached, calling out ‘who is it?’, the unknown offender(s) opened fire through the door, striking the victim.
Several rounds of gunfire and additional property damage was discovered to nearby residences and vehicles; police recovered 75 shell casings from the scene.
As officers were responding to the shooting, a black Dodge Durango crashed in the area of Logan Street and Neil Street.
Officers then responded to the crash and found a firearm in plain view of the vehicle with the magazine empty and the slide locked to the rear.
Police say a live round of ammunition and spent shell casing were also located on the ground nearby the vehicle.
The vehicle was determined to be stolen and is currently being processed by the police.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
