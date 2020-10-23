DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was shot and the coroner was called to a Decatur neighborhood Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of E. Hickory.
WAND News went out to the scene and saw the coroner on scene.
Our crews saw a large area sectioned off with crime scene tape.
Police confirmed a woman was shot. They are expected to release more details soon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
