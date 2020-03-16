DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman was shot in the leg in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Offers responded to the 900 block of West Sawyer for the report of shots fired around 12:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle parked in the area. Inside they found a 28-year-old woman from Decatur and a 30-year-old woman from Carol Stream in the car.
Responding officers say the 28-year-old had a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her left leg.
At the scene, three 9mm shell casings were found in the roadway.
The females say an older, white, “boxy,” sedan was traveling past them on Sawyer. The shooting victim said she saw a white male in the rear passenger seat of the car who was firing a handgun in their direction.
Neither of the women knew who the person was or why he was shooting them.