CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - On Saturday, January 15th at 6:36 p.m., Champaign Police responded to a report of shooting on the 1700 block of Henry Street. They found a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower right leg. Champaign Police's preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot after a domestic related incident.
According to Champaign Police, she was found in the kitchen area of a private residence and officers provided medical aid on scene. She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
Champaign Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
