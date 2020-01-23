CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was shot in Champaign Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of Kenwood Rd. around 10:45 p.m.
They found a 25-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a lower extremity. She was taken to an area hospital.
Police said there was an argument between the woman and someone she knew when a gun was discharged, striking the victim.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 217-351-4545.