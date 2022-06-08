DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night in Danville.
Danville Police responded to the 100 block of Cherry St. around 5:40 p.m. for shots fired.
A witness described seeing someone running from the area, getting into a silver-colored Chevrolet sedan and leaving before police arrived.
While at the scene officers learned a 21-year-old woman had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim said she was sitting in her vehicle in the 100 block of Cherry St when someone began firing shots from an unknown location and the victim’s vehicle was struck several times. She drove herself to the hospital.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
