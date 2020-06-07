DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police confirmed a woman was shot in Decatur Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 900 block of E Garfield Avenue around 9:45 Saturday evening. WAND News crews saw a large police presence as officers processed a crime scene underneath the Garfield Avenue overpass by the railroad.
Investigators said the victim is a 22-year-old woman. WAND News saw one person loaded into an ambulance on scene and then rushed off with a police escort.
Police said detectives believe witnesses were present for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police (424-2734) or Crime Stoppers (423-TIPS).
Officers will release more information as the investigation continues.
This story will be updated.
