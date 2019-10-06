DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting this weekend.
Details are few at this time, but here's what's been released so far: Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
DPD says a 37-year-old woman was shot in the calf in the area of West Wood Street. Her injury was not considered life-threatening.
Police on Sunday said the victim was uncooperative with officers and ultimately left a local hospital without being treated.
Anyone with information should call Decatur Police or Macon County Crime Stoppers.