CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Woman was shot in the neck while driving and is considered to be in stable condition, according to police.
On Sunday at 2:43 a.m. the Champaign Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Hunters Pond Run for a report of someone hurt in a shooting. When officers rived, they found a female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.
The victim received medical aid and she was transported to a local hospital. She was reported to be in stable condition.
Police said the victim was driving northbound on N. Market when she was shot in the neck. As a result of the shooting, the driver crashed her car.
A passenger was also in the vehicle and they suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Police searched the area of 2300 to 2500 N. Market and found more than a dozen shell casings.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
